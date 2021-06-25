A fast-moving fire Friday afternoon destroyed a house at 210 Sunburst Ally near Leonard Street in Greeneville.
There were no injuries. Greeneville firefighters confined the blaze to the wood frame house, which burned to the ground.
A neighbor called the fire in about 1:15 p.m. Friday, telling Greene County 911 “she heard an explosion and a house is on fire.”
The caller “heard a lot of popping noises inside the house” as flames quickly spread throughout the older structure.
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said an occupant left earlier and returned to find the house burning.
“A gentleman was staying here. He walked to the store, and when he came back it was on fire,” Weems said.
Weems said it is not the first fire at the house, which is across the street from homes with 320-numbered addresses on Leonard Street.
Firefighters saved a storage building with a red brick facade next to the house.
The cause and origin remain under investigation.
Along with Greeneville firefighters, the Greeneville Police Department, emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker and the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit were on the scene.
Traffic was diverted from streets in the area of the fire as the cleanup process began Friday afternoon.