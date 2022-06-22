Fire Rips Through Kingsport Highway Trailer Jun 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A firefighter directs a stream of water on a trailer destroyed early Tuesday by fire. No injuries were reported. Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Fire early Tuesday destroyed a small trailer in the 3900 block of Kingsport Highway. No injuries were reported. Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fast-moving fire early Tuesday consumed a trailer at 3952 Kingsport Highway.Greene County 911 was contacted at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday by a caller who saw a fire from the roadway, telling a dispatcher it “looks like a structure.”Volunteer firefighters from Newmansville, Tusculum and United responded to the address.When firefighters arrived, they found “the small trailer already burnt to the ground,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.“Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby exposures and put the fire out,” Shelton said.No injuries were reported.“A male occupant was standing outside who lived there,” Shelton said.About 10 firefighters and three engines responded to the call. Units remained in scene until about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.Also on scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.The fire cause remains under investigation. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Firefighter Marty Shelton Greene County Trailer Motor Vehicle Social Services Transports Police Engine Occupant Greeneville Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide Authorities Continue Investigation Into Fatal Greeneville Shooting Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt American Calendar Acquires Brown Manufacturing 90 Years After Split Missing Greeneville Woman Found Unharmed Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.