A fast-moving fire early Tuesday consumed a trailer at 3952 Kingsport Highway.

Greene County 911 was contacted at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday by a caller who saw a fire from the roadway, telling a dispatcher it “looks like a structure.”

Volunteer firefighters from Newmansville, Tusculum and United responded to the address.

When firefighters arrived, they found “the small trailer already burnt to the ground,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.

“Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby exposures and put the fire out,” Shelton said.

No injuries were reported.

“A male occupant was standing outside who lived there,” Shelton said.

About 10 firefighters and three engines responded to the call. Units remained in scene until about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Also on scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.

The fire cause remains under investigation.

