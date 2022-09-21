Fire Tuesday night caused extensive damage to a house at 3295 Marvin Road in Bulls Gap.
A pickup truck parked in the driveway was also destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
Multiple fire departments responded to the initial call shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. A caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch said there may be possible entrapment. Sheriff’s deputies arriving on scene reported that no one was inside the house.
The owner is listed as Manuel Qualls.
“Upon arrival, the structure was engulfed in flames. No one was inside the residence at the time,” Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report.
The house “was severely damaged by fire and will be uninhabitable,” the report said.
Volunteer fire departments responding included Mosheim, Midway, Town of Mosheim and Newmansville. Because of the possible entrapment notification, the Greeneville Fire Department also responded.
Also on scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Greenville Light & Power System.
The United and Orebank volunteer fire departments filled in at fire stations while personnel from those departments were at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The house is valued at $75,000.
A 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck in the driveway near the house was also destroyed. It is valued at $5,000.
“A large ash tree stump near the residence also caught fire and had to be extinguished,” the deputy’s report said.
Firefighters remained on scene until about 11 p.m. Tuesday.