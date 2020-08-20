Fire early Thursday morning destroyed a single-wide mobile home in Mosheim.
Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday to 1290 Wilkerson Road. Firefighters on scene said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
No injuries were reported.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the address.
“We got called out to an outside fire investigation and the first member on scene reported it as a fully involved single-wide mobile home. No one was there at the time of the fire,” fire Chief Harold Williamson said.
Williamson said the trailer is a “total loss.”
Neighbors told deputies that the house was rented by Alice, Michael, and Rachel Seabolt.
A witness told deputies that she saw individuals “pack up their things and looked like they were leaving for good,” Becker’s report said.
The owner of the house is from out of state, the report said.
The cause is undetermined. The fire remains under investigation by Williamson and the sheriff’s department.
In addition to the sheriff’s department and the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, other first responders included the Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, the United Volunteer Fire Department, the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Chaplain Danny Ricker.