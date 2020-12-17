Winter brings traditional holiday festivities such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but the season’s cold weather also poses enhanced fire-related risks to homeowners, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance.
During winter, fire deaths increase by almost 75 percent in Tennessee, according to state fire data.
Heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths nationally and the second leading known cause in Tennessee.
Ahead of the first day of winter on Monday and Christmas Day, the TDCI and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office remind Tennesseans to focus on fire safety in order to help reduce home fires and save lives this winter.
FIRE SAFETY FOCUS
“Homeowners can stay warm and safe by remembering a few simple fire safety steps ahead of winter’s arrival. By focusing on fire safety, Tennesseans can reduce the risk to themselves and firefighters, emergency responders and hospital personnel who are on the front line in our fight against the spread of COVID-19,” TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said in the news release.
Christmas trees are among the cornerstones of the holiday season, but a dry Christmas tree can pose a fire safety threat to homeowners.
“Christmas trees can be among the deadliest of household fire hazards when they are not properly maintained or when they are kept near heat sources. Always make sure to keep your Christmas tree watered and away from home heating equipment,” Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said in the release.
Firefighting officials said that a homeowner’s first line of defense against home fires in any season is a working smoke alarm.
To help protect Tennesseans and save lives, the SFMO’s "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" smoke alarm program “continues to be a critical resource in helping Tennesseans reduce risk to home fires,” the release said.
Alarms installed through the “Get Alarmed” program now have 314 verified saves since the program began in 2012 and 27 verified saves in 2020.
SAFETY TIPS
Tennesseans can reduce their risk of home fires this winter by following these tips:
- Keep flammable items like blankets or furniture at least three feet away from space heaters and wood stoves.
- Never place a Christmas tree near heating equipment, fireplaces, candles or other sources of heat. Always keep the Christmas tree watered to prevent it from drying out.
- Practice a home fire escape plan with family members. Everyone should know two ways out of each room.
- Never smoke in a home where medical oxygen is present. The increased presence of oxygen in the air makes fire burn hotter and faster.
- Always turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Never use an oven to heat a home.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected every year.
- Burn only dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces and wood stoves. Never burn garbage or use flammable liquids to start a fire.
- Make sure any fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying out.
- Install wood-burning stoves following manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional do the installation. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- If an odor of gas is smelled coming from a gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call the local fire department or gas company.