Prevention remained a primary focus of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2020, according to the agency's annual report released on Monday.
The number of structure fires in Tennessee decreased to 8,080 in 2020, compared to 8,743 structure fires during 2019.
At least 27 residents escaped home fires in 2020 after being alerted by smoke alarms installed through the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program, a SFMO news release said.
Local fire officials are strong advocates of the program and ensuring that each home has working smoke alarms.
“It’s the most important thing. They will give you a pre-emptive alert. If your house starts (filling with) smoke, they will give you hopefully enough time to escape the building or residence you are in,” Jeff Wilburn, chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments and also chief of the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, recently said.
David Weems is Greeneville fire marshal. Weems said if residents living within city limits don’t have working smoke alarms, they can contact the Greeneville Fire Department at 638-4243 and firefighters will install them for free.
“Firefighters will also provide fire safety information during their visit, such as tips on cooking safely, and the importance of having a fire escape plan,” Weems said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, fire officials continued to emphasize the fire prevention message.
“Faced with unprecedented challenges last year, the men and women of the State Fire Marshal’s Office remained focused on our mission and found new ways to serve Tennesseans and fire departments despite the obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley said in the news release.
“I am proud of our team’s accomplishments and remind all Tennesseans to remain focused on fire prevention in 2021 to help reduce home fires and fire fatalities,” Farley said.
HOUSEHOLD FIRES
Tennessee civilian fire deaths in 2020 totaled 95, compared to 92 in 2019 and 103 in 2018.
The SFMO report said that most unintentional civilian fire deaths occur in residential structures. In 2020, 87 of the 95 deaths were from household fires.
More than four out of five deaths in 2020 occurred in single-family homes, a figure consistent with other years, the report said.
Between 2016 and 2020, more than 80% of fire deaths occurred in single-family homes.
The overall trend in of fire deaths since 2003 “has been downward,” the report said.
There were 146 civilian fire fatalities in 2003 in Tennessee.
OTHER INITIATIVES
In 2020, the SFMO developed the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant following the passage of legislation setting aside $500,000 for the purchase of firefighting equipment by Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments, or to help volunteer fire departments meet local matching requirements for federal grants to purchase equipment.
State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, was one of the bill co-sponsors. Southerland co-sponsored legislation passed by the state General Assembly creating the program. Farley assisted in shaping of the legislation. Both were among state officials who visited several Greene County volunteer fire departments last September.
“That bill we worked on together was used as a national model,” Southerland told Tusculum firefighters.
“There is a need,” Farley said.
Over 170 applications from volunteer fire departments were received. Several Greene County fire departments have pending grant applications.
LOCAL INNOVATION
Local fire departments used innovative ways to spread the word about fire prevention in 2020, especially in October, which is national Fire Prevention Month.
Typically during Fire Prevention Month, members of full-time and volunteer fire departments in Greene County visit schools, assisted living facilities and other groups to provide fire safety tips. The coronavirus pandemic prevented firefighters from doing in-person presentations in 2020.
In September of last year, Weems contacted Beverly Miller, assistant superintendent for administration and chief technology officer for Greeneville City Schools about the possibility of creating a fire prevention video to show students.
Miller put the fire department in touch with the Greeneville High School student videography team, and met with them several times to film scenes for a GFD fire safety video.
“In the video, we toured our fire stations and talked about what a normal day is like for a firefighter. We talked about the ongoing training we are required to complete, maintaining our apparatus and stations, as well as how we stay safe while fighting fires,” Weems said.
The video and other safety information communicated by firefighters "was well received by the students," Weems said.
"We conducted an online virtual meeting with the students after they viewed the video to give them an opportunity to ask any questions. We always get some interesting stories, as well,” he said.
ONLINE PERMITTING SYSTEM
Also in 2020, the SFMO launched a new online permitting system. The system modernizes the electrical and residential permit purchasing and inspection process.
The system allows customers to purchase and request inspections via an online portal.
The system increased efficiency and decreased wait times resulting in 71 percent of all electrical permits being sold through customer self-service, saving about $450,000 in fees, the report said.
The Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy celebrated the grand opening of a new conference center in 2020 in Bell Buckle, in Bedford County.
The 19,330-square-foot conference center its equipped with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment.
The conference center provides additional meeting space, including a 200-seat auditorium and a multipurpose room that can accommodate up to 542 people, as well as four classrooms, according to the SFMO.
To learn more about the State Fire Marshal’s Office, visit https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire-prevention.html.