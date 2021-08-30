Greeneville fire Chief Alan Shipley has fond memories of the years spent early in his career at Fire Station No. 2.
Shipley eventually moved on, advancing through the ranks and becoming fire chief.
Fire Station No. 2, where generations of Greeneville firefighters learned their trade, remained. It has reached the end of its operational life. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeneville Fire Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station at 945 Carson St.
The public is invited to attend.
The new facility will replace Fire Station No. 2, located at the intersection of Vann Road and Asheville Highway.
“I was assigned to this station early in my career, spending 10 of my 30 years there. I spent 24 hours there every third day and have a lot of good memories there,” Shipley said this week.
The new fire station on Carson Street will continue like its predecessor to serve the southwest side of Greeneville. It will be a benefit to both citizens and the firefighters who protect them, Shipley said.
“The new station will allow for a quicker and safer response for our citizens. It is difficult for firefighters to maneuver through the congested intersection at the current location,” he said.
The new fire station will have three equipment bays, similar to the existing one, but will have drive-through bays to help reduce maintenance and safety issues with hard turning and backing of the apparatus, Shipley said.
The living quarters, office area, and bays comprise about 9,000 square feet, with space for a future “build-out” for an emergency operations center.
The $3.66 million facility will house a frontline engine, reserve engine and a fully equipped Haz-Mat response unit, Shipley said.
Work on the fire station should begin soon, with an anticipated completion date set for summer 2022, the chief said.
Shipley shared some recollections about the current Fire Station No. 2.
The two-story station was built in the late 1950s and covers a little over 5,000 square feet.
“The station housed a 1957 open-top American LaFrance engine with two firefighters,” Shipley said. “Fire apparatus were more compact and carried less water and equipment than today.”
Shipley said that firefighters today “are not only fighting quick-moving high heat fires, which take much more water to extinguish, but also are tasked with providing hazardous materials mitigation, medical first response, vehicle extrication, and other technical rescue efforts.”
Shipley said the additional services require larger and heavier apparatus to carry the needed equipment.
“The new station will be built on one level, giving more usable space for apparatus and equipment,” he said. “The new station’s equipment bays will also have decontamination areas to help eliminate firefighters from carrying cancer-causing carcinogens from fires back into the living quarters.”
While the new station will be a welcome addition to the fire department and city, Shipley also acknowledged the notable history of Fire Station No. 2.
“It has served the city well,” he said.
Station No. 2 is one of four fire stations operated by the Town of Greeneville.
For more information on the Greeneville Fire Department, visit www.greenevilletn.gov or www.facebook.com/GreenevilleFireDepartment.