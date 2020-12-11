A fire suppression system worked perfectly Friday morning, likely saving the Aunt Bea’s restaurant at 908 Tusculum Blvd. from serious damage.
An apparent propane gas leak overnight started a fire in the restaurant kitchen grill and deep fryer area, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
“There was a leak in their gas line that ignited and set off the fire suppression system,” Weems said.
The system in the “kitchen hood” over the grill and fryer sprayed a chemical suppressant agent designed to contain grease fires and also shut off the gas.
An employee arriving at work about 7:15 a.m. Friday noticed the system had activated and called the Greeneville Fire Department.
“We went to investigate and the fire was out,” Weems said.
Fire damage was relatively minor, and the restaurant should reopen soon, Weems said.
“The good thing is the system worked exactly the way it was designed. It sprayed chemicals on the fire and shut down the gas,” he said.
Damage was characterized as “minimal, but they should be open very soon, where otherwise if (the owner) hadn’t have maintained the system the fire would have grown and it would have been a lot worse,” Weems said.
Fire codes mandate that restaurants that produce grease-laden vapors are required to have suppression systems.
“It just shows the importance of restaurants maintaining their fire suppression systems in their kitchens,” Weems said.
An investigation continued Friday to determine what caused the gas line leak.
No monetary damage estimate was available, “but it is very minimal compared to what it could have been,” Weems said.