A multi-purpose truck that upgrades the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s capabilities is now in service. Donations from the community helped make the purchase possible, fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
The fire department looked at trucks for about two years before settling on one previously owned by the full-time fire department in Plano, Texas. The truck was delivered last week.
Shelton said the truck, purchased through a used fire equipment dealer, has many useful features.
“We were able to make such an improvement upgrade only through the community’s continued support,” he said.
The 2005-model truck is a rescue engine-pumper with a 1,250-gallon-per-minute capacity. It’s capable of fighting fires using a water tank, a hydrant, or sources like ponds and creeks. It can hold 500 gallons of water and also carries 30 gallons of a foam concentrate solution in an onboard tank for spill containment of small chemical leaks like gasoline or diesel fuel.
Shelton said there is ample equipment space, seating for four firefighters and white scene LED lighting for nighttime operations.
The truck has compartments for rope rescue equipment, including life safety ropes, helmets and rope hardware for raising or lowering a basket, along with water rescue equipment, including life jackets and ropes for water rescue operations.
Vehicle rescue equipment, including a Jaws of Life device, will also be carried on the truck. The truck will contain equipment for on-scene firefighter decontamination, along with medical and first-aid equipment.
The fire department unsuccessfully sought a state grant last year that could have been used to purchase a new vehicle. Shelton said the department found the best used truck available with the financial resources it had.
“It’s low-milage on terms of a fire truck,” he said.
Donations from the community made the fire truck purchase possible, Shelton reiterated.
“The outstanding support from the community has been generous. To be able to purchase the new truck, have it hauled to Tennessee, and now add equipment to get the full potential from its service takes money,” he said.
Such donations are vital now for the continued operation of volunteer fire departments in Greene County, as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted the cancellation of fundraising events depended on to provide lifesaving services.
On Monday night, the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department made the decision to cancel its primary annual fundraising event, the annual Barbecue Supper scheduled this year for June 27.
Shelton said the barbecue supper, a firefighter roadblock in October and mailings to Tusculum residents are the department’s primary means of raising funds.
Firefighters continue refitting the truck to maximize its capabilities. It replaces a Ford F-550 “mini-pumper” used by the fire department that was sold to help defer the cost of the one from Texas.
“Once all equipment has been removed from the old truck, it will be hauled to a department in the Western U.S. that has bought it,” Shelton said.
“We are now working to transfer existing equipment from the old truck to the new. We plan on getting equipment placed for the best layout on the truck and training everyone in the department on the features in the next few days,” Shelton said this week. “Once what we have on hand is on the truck, we will have to see what we need verses wants to create a priority order to purchase as funding allows.
“We have items needed for it to be fully functional that cost money,” Shelton said.
The timeline of installing needed equipment “is totally dependent upon how donations to the department continue. Without the public donations we could not provide quality customer service,” Shelton said.
Shelton encouraged residents of other fire districts in Greene County to similarly support their fire departments.
Financial contributions to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department can be made by mailing a check to: TVFD, P.O. Box 5968, Greeneville, TN 37743. “New truck” or “new truck update” can be earmarked on the check, Shelton said.