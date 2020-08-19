Fire destroyed a house Tuesday morning at 750 Old Fort Lane in Chuckey.
No injuries were reported. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
Owner Christopher W. Robinson told sheriff’s deputies that about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, he saw smoke coming from the back right side area of the house, in an area where he had been cutting firewood.
Robinson went inside the house to move a disabled relative outside.
While retrieving the relative, he “looked upstairs and discovered the entire second floor to be engulfed in flames,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report.
Robinson got out of the house and called emergency services.
The house “appears to be a total loss,” the report said.
The value of the house and contents is estimated a $115,000.
Firefighters and other first responders on scene included the Tusculum, Newmansville, Nolichuckey and Limestone volunteer fire departments.
Also responding in addition to sheriff’s deputies and Greene County-Greeneville EMS were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greeneville Light & Power System and Chaplain Danny Ricker.
Members of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department moved an engine and crew to cover Tusculum’s response area during the fire.