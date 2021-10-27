Fire ripped through a single-wide mobile home about 10 a.m. Wednesday at 190 Harrison Road.
Firefighters from Camp Creek, Sunnyside and Tusculum extinguished the blaze.
The fire destroyed the trailer. No injuries were reported.
The first call to Greene County 911 Dispatch came in at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters returned to the fire scene about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday after the fire rekindled.
The fire cause remains under investigation.
Harrison Road is off the 107 Cutoff. The trailer is located near Sunnydale Road.
Tanker trucks from the fire departments set up portable water tanks drawn from a nearby source to fight the fire.
Also on the scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The owner’s name was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.