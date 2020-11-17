Cash and firearms were stolen Monday night from a house on Kite Lane in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report.
The victim said he left the house about 6:30 p.m. Monday and when he returned about four hours later found a bedroom light on and a safe in the kitchen open.
Two assault rifles, three handguns and a shotgun were missing, along with cleaning tools and $600 in cash, the report said.
The guns and tools have a combined value exceeding $6,500. The victim was continuing a home inventory to determine if other possessions were stolen.
A possible suspect is named in the report.