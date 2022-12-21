Firefighters Association Will Deliver Treats On Christmas Eve Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will be assisting Santa Claus in delivering Christmas treat bags on Christmas Eve Saturday.Santa will be riding on a fire engine and will be handing out treat bags at numerous locations around Greeneville.The Christmas Treat Delivery Route will visit the following locations:10 a.m., Greeneville Housing Authority on Ross Boulevard10:15 a.m., Twin Oaks Village Apartments on Arnold Road10:25 a.m., Hidden Oaks Apartments on West Summer Street10:35 a.m., Crestview Terrace Apartments on the 70 Truck Route10:45 a.m., Greeneville Housing Authority on Price Lane11 a.m., Kirk Drive, Wesley Avenue, and Floral Street11:15 a.m., George Clem School11:30 a.m., Highland School11:40 a.m., Wesley Heights Park on Locust Street11:50 a.m., Corner of Housely Avenue and Biddle Street12 p.m., Heatherwood Apartments on Lafayette Street12:10 p.m., Greeneville Terrace Apartments on Elk Street Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association Treat Christmas Eve Christianity Commerce Post Geology Bag Christmas Santa Claus Delivery Company Christmas Treat Delivery Route Association Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Ultimate Storage Plex Now Open In Greeneville Town Of Greeneville Accepting Applications For Parks & Recreation Board ECU Returns $15M To Members Through Extraordinary Dividend Businesses Join Greene County Partnership MASSEY: A Downtown Greeneville Christmas Adventure