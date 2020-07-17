Firefighters continue to train during the coronavirus pandemic using recommended safety protocols.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department conducted a vehicle fire drill Monday night at Malone’s Wrecker Service on Kingsport Highway.
“It is an exercise to keep members proficient in attacking a vehicle fire,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said. “The vehicle was reignited using wooden pallets placed inside the vehicle to rotate firefighters over and over to recreate the fire scenario.”
Firefighters wore full personal protective equipment along with a self-contained breathing apparatus, including clothing and an air pack.
“Direction of the firefighter’s approach, (using) full PPE and SCBA is always required,” Shelton said. “(A water) stream is applied from a distance and moved in as the fire is knocked down.”
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad will conduct a water rescue training exercise Monday night on a waterway off the Erwin Highway.
“We are planning on doing ‘boat-based’ operations with the rescue squad next Monday night,” Shelton said.
The following Monday night, the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department may include a tanker shuttle drill with other departments.
Tusculum often trains with other fire departments. Several departments may participate Monday, he said.
“The social distancing will be followed as long as we can come together and train at Tusculum. We are looking to do all outside-type training during this time, especially during the nice weather we are currently having, to do all we can get accomplished in case of another (pandemic-related) shutdown,” Shelton said.
Many of the training drills like the fire rescue exercise on Monday are conducted annually. Other upcoming training exercises include one July 27 “for fill site tanker shuttles to determine fill and dump times for participating (departments),” Shelton said.