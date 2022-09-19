Firefighters Extinguish Barren Valley Road House Fire Sep 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email At least three volunteer fire departments responded to a reported house fire about 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 1700 Barren Valley Road. No injuries were reported. Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several fire departments extinguished a fire reported about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in a house at 1700 Barren Valley Road.No injuries were reported.Greene County 911 received an initial call about a house on fire.Responding volunteer fire departments included Nolichuckey Valley, Tusculum and Limestone.The extent of damage to the house was not immediately available Monday morning.Also on scene were Greene County-Greenville EMS and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greene County Fire Department Building Industry Social Services Firefighter Extent Injury Department Volunteer Fire Department Greenville Social Service Fire Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Coffee Shop, Pickleball Courts Coming To Greeneville Greene County SRO Certified To Teach L.E.A.D. Program To Other Officers 'We Need The Swimming Hole:' Locals Express Concerns Over Planned Project At Horse Creek Recreation Area Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Annual Bailetyon Celebration Overcomes Rainy Saturday Morning