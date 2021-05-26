An effort Tuesday afternoon to save part of a burning Chuckey church was abandoned shortly before the building collapsed.
All firefighters inside the burning building made it to safety. Some of the tools they brought inside, including an expensive thermal imaging camera, did not fare as well.
Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief, said that the Tusculum, Camp Creek and Nolichuckey departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at 5915 Erwin Highway.
Smoke and flames were seen coming from the church attic.
The fire was in Tusculum’s coverage district. Shelton said a truck was on its way to the church from the fire station at Tusculum Town Hall about a minute after initial notification.
“Heavy traffic congestion on the Erwin Highway along the river bridge where necessary repairs have the lanes down to only one lane hampered response times,” Shelton said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department engine was first to arrive at the church, reporting a "working fire" with smoke and flames coming from the gable end of the roof near the road side of the building, Shelton said.
The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department was requested as a fourth department, and the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department was moved up to fill in at the Tusculum station during the incident. The Greeneville Fire Department was dispatched, established policy for church fires. An engine truck was sent by Greeneville first, then a ladder truck.
A position in the church rear parking lot was set up with three portable water tanks, each holding 2,100 gallons of water, “to allow rapid off-loading of tankers to shuttle water from nearby hydrants and a draft location,” Shelton said.
“Large hoses were deployed to try to push the fire from the unburnt section to extinguish the flames,” he added.
Shelton said that as the tanker trucks dumped their loads of water, “the hoses were fighting the fire to contain (it).”
At first, it appeared that firefighters may have been getting the fire under control “with improvements in smoke and fire conditions,” Shelton said.
“As crews from the departments were inside trying to stop the fire, a slight droop in the ridgeline of the roof was noted and relayed to the interior crews. With no improvement in conditions, the decision was made to radio all interior crews to evacuate the structure with imminent collapse potential,” Shelton said.
The tanker trucks dumping water “immediately blew their loud air horns in a long continuous blast to signal the evacuation,” he said.
All firefighting crews inside the church were accounted for “and moments later, a partial, then full collapse, occurred.”
“The crews exited the structure to safety, leaving behind some of the tools they had been using during the attack,” Shelton said.
Tools destroyed in the blaze include the thermal imaging camera, a folding ladder, flashlights, forcible entry tools, hoses, and a nozzle.
A firefighter brought in an excavator used in his business to pull away metal roofing “to allow the water stream from the Greeneville ladder truck to put out hot spots,” Shelton said.
Portable light towers were positioned around the church to keep it lit all night. Crews from three fire departments were on scene until the investigation was resumed after daylight.
The scene was cleared by all other units about 11 p.m. Tuesday to return to their stations and restock and repack used equipment, Shelton said.
The fire cause remains under investigation, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Wednesday. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Bomb and Arson Section and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“It’s not necessarily anything suspicious. They’re just a resource to assist us to find a cause or point of origin,” Holt said.
A damage estimate for the church was not available Wednesday.
Shelton said the fire response was a team effort.
In addition to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, responding to or supporting the call were the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville Fire Department, Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, St. James Volunteer Fire Department, Orebank Volunteer Fire Department, South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, air refills from the Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, and the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit.
Also on scene were emergency chaplains, the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County Highway Department, Greene County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greene County Sheriff's Department, the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Greene County 911 Dispatch, Tusculum Police Department, and the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department, which filled in at the Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department station.