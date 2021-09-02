Fire hydrants in Greene County are few and far between outside the city limits of Greeneville and other municipalities.
That’s why knowledge of how to make the most efficient use of the resources at hand is important for members of the county’s volunteer fire departments.
The issue was addressed during a recent rural water supply class conducted at the Greeneville Fire Department training facility. Members of six volunteer fire departments participated in the 16-hour training course held over a two-day period.
Participating volunteer fire departments included Caney Branch, Debusk, Mosheim, St. James, Tusculum and United.
“It was about using water in rural areas such as ponds, creeks, rivers and how to get maximum capacity of the water to a fire scene using different pieces of equipment,” Caney Branch fire Chief Ryan Holt said.
The course was taught by an instructor from the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy.
Equipment used included tanker and pumper trucks, and portable drop tanks with a water capacity exceeding 2,000 gallons. Teamwork was emphasized.
“They were teaching how to speed (the process) up with the equipment you have,” Holt said. “Ninety percent of the time they’re using the drop tanks and shuttling water to a fire scene because of a lack of hydrants.”
One exercise involved included locating at the end of a long driveway at a field site simulating a fire scene, with tanker trucks shuttling to the site from a nearby water source. Drop tanks were used to transfer water to other apparatus.
“We flowed 500 gallons a minute for two hours,” Holt said.
A “turbo” draft system with a 2,000 gallon-per-minute capacity pushed water into drop tanks for transfer to a tanker truck going to the simulated fire scene, Holt said.
“We keep it circulating like that,” he said.
The goal was coordinated operation in each phase of the exercise, he said.
Holt, a full-time Greeneville firefighter, also serves as president of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments and is assistant district state mutual aid coordinator for Upper East Tennessee.
“This is very important. If we are out in a rural area, we have creeks and ponds sometimes 100 feet off of the road,” he said. “It’s more feasible to use the right equipment and be more effective at a fire scene and have the knowledge to go about it using large quantities of water.”
Other rural water supply training exercises for volunteer fire departments are planned. Holt said what firefighters learn not only benefits them, but the communities they protect.
“You’re moving water pretty quick. Everybody who went to the class said it was real beneficial,” he said. “We hope to do this drill again this fall and have more fire departments involved.”