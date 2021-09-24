A multi-agency ropes drill was held Monday night at the Greeneville Fire Department training facility.
Exercise participants included members of the Greeneville Fire Department, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Debusk Volunteer Fire Department, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mosheim Fire Department and Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department.
Two skill stations were set up, “with an over-the-bank demonstration and a rappelling station,” said Marty Shelton, Tusculum fire chief and administrative chief of the Greeneville Fire Department.
Participants worked on different connections, knots, and lowering and raising systems for a basket to be raised up and lowered down sloped banks, to recreate calls often seen in Greene County.
The training exercise lasted several hours and met with a good response from firefighters.
“I felt like the interest is there to do an all-day training in the future with skill stations to show various aspects of rope rescue in the basic layouts to responders from other departments,” Shelton said.
Shelton advocates combined training by fire departments.
“It did accomplish several departments to come together, both career and volunteer, to network,” he said.