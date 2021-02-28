A quick response by the Greeneville Fire Department limited damage to a home on Ell Street Friday evening.
Firefighters were called to a fire at 236 Ell Street at around 6 p.m. with a caller advising smoke was coming from the living room area near a fireplace.
When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof area, according to a report from the fire department.
The homeowner told the firefighters that the fire was in the attic area above the second floor. The firefighters found that the fire was in the south end of the home. To battle the blaze, firefighters used a hardline to the second floor and accessed a scuttle hole to the attic, according to the report.
Although the firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, they stayed on the scene several hours to place salvage covers inside the home to help minimize water damage.
After investigation, the fire appeared to have started in a wall around an attic fan, according to the report.
Four engines from the Greeneville department responded to the scene. They were assisted by a tanker from the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department to provide a water supply. The Rehabilitation Unit of that department also was on the scene.
Also responding to the scene were the Greeneville Police Department, the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Service and Greeneville Light & Power System.