An Afton farmhouse that stood for 100 years provided a final service Saturday for Greene County volunteer firefighters.
A live burn exercise was conducted on the unoccupied two-story wood frame house on Owl Tree Lane that provided valuable experience in attacking structure fires. The weathered house was donated by the property owners.
Bales of hay and wood pallets were strategically placed at three locations inside the house and ignited. Wisps of fire licked at the window sills and up the staircase. Within minutes, the house was enveloped in vivid orange flames and smoke.
It was all over in less than an hour, with only a pile of smoking debris to show a house stood at the site.
“This type of fire burned hot and burned fast,” said Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief who served as exercise training officer.
Members of six volunteer fire departments participated, including Tusculum, Camp Creek, Mosheim, Nolichuckey, South Greene and the Debusk VFD Rehab Unit, with assistance from others.
“It went good. The condition of the house provided valuable multi-topic training,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the owners of the house made it available about three weeks ago. He received clearance from state and local government agencies and notified area volunteer fire departments. Interior items like rubber and plastic that could emit toxic smoke were removed from the house before the exercise began.
Shelton explained what went into preparation for the exercise and the progression of activities once it began.
“We started out with setting everything up to include the dual drop tanks of water, powering a portable fog/smoke machine inside, laying out hoses, and more. Crews were rotated inside to a smoke filled house, using fake smoke, to almost a zero-visibility condition,” he said. “A ‘victim’ was located and brought out while interior crews relayed to the incident commander what their status was over a portable radio.”
The C-A-N report, detailing conditions, actions and needs, “lets decisions on the fireground be made by commanders to help the firefighters do their job,” Shelton said.
Following the search drills, a hose-handling demonstration was conducted using different sizes of attack hoses. “The purpose was to manage the nozzle reaction forces and show how to handle the hoses to have an effective knockdown on a fire using a stream of water,” he said. “Also, how to extend a hose line already deployed using the single line of a larger diameter while using a single roll of hose added to the end for extinguishing smoldering hot spots. This prevents more hose being used than is needed.”
Techniques for self-rescue of a firefighter to slide down from a head-first dive out a window onto a ladder, followed by sliding down to the ground, were taught.
“A firefighter who would become trapped in an upper floor and needed to bail out, or be burned alive, would have to be able to perform a skill such as this. The firefighter would be wearing their personal protective ensemble of gear, that weighs around 75 to 80 pounds, while coming out head first through an upper floor window to be below the super-heated smoke, gases, and flames at the top of a window,” Shelton said.
After completion of the drills, a fire was lit to simulate a "room-and-contents" fire where all the furnishings in a room are on fire, Shelton said.
“The transitional attack method of applying water from a hose line in the yard into the window opening of the fire room was demonstrated. This allowed members to see how a fire could be controlled and temperatures brought down to a safer range to make entry and finish extinguishing the fire,” he said.
After a few rounds of resetting that type of fire, the structure was lit “to completely be destroyed,” Shelton said.
Sunny weather with negligible wind and relatively cool temperatures made for ideal conditions to conduct the exercise. Still, all possible precautions were taken, Shelton said.
Two brush trucks were staged distant to the house in case of flying embers. Firefighters used hose lines to keep surrounding trees, an outbuilding, and two barns from any damage, he said.
Tanker trucks brought water to the site to dump into two holding tanks, each holding 2,100 gallons of water. Tankers shuttled back and forth to a water source several miles away.
“The fire was allowed to burn and water was applied randomly to keep it from growing too large to damage one of the exposures being protected,” Shelton said.
About 10,000 gallons of water was put on the house during the exercise, much less than would have been used had firefighters been trying to minimize damage to the burning house, he said.
“A fan-pattern nozzle kept radiant heat down as it covered one entire end of the house with a large water curtain with the fire trucks, onlookers, and a large hay barn behind the wall of water,” Shelton said. “Once the house had burnt and fell into itself in a pile of debris, an excavator was used to pile the burning remains of the home into a small mound.”
After the drill, firefighters spent over an hour to wash, restock, and ready some of the used equipment.
“I usually use extra or surplus equipment for these types of training to leave all of the main equipment ready for service,” Shelton said.
Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Justin Garrett was among participants.
“It gives us training to bring everybody’s skills together, so when we go out on an actual call we know what’s going on,” Garrett said.
Dave Peurifoy, a South Greene Volunteer Fire Department captain, served 32 years with the full-time Riverside, California, fire department before retiring to East Tennessee. Peurifoy served as training officer for the Riverside Fire Department, which has 14 stations and serves 140,000 people.
He noted the professionalism shown at Saturday’s live burn exercise.
“The way they put the white stuff on the red stuff, it’s the same way we did it back there,” Peurifoy said.
Several dozen firefighters participated. Some Greene County fire departments had fundraising and ohter activities already scheduled.
“I feel more would have been in attendance had they not had other plans or commitments already. This came about in short notice and we had regulations to be met that allowed (Saturday’s) burn to be a beneficial training exercise and help remove the structure for the homeowner,” Shelton said.