While many on Thursday enjoyed the day off with their families, some first responders were on call and scheduled to work on Thanksgiving day.
Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith recognizes those first responders on Thanksgiving by providing breakfast to firefighters and police in Greeneville.
This was the 11th year Smith provided breakfast for first responders on Thanksgiving Day. He said the first time he provided breakfast was his first year working with the town of Greeneville, 10 years ago.
By 7:15 a.m Smith was at the Greeneville Police Department serving breakfast to officers and staff on duty. Later, at 8 a.m, Smith served breakfast to firefighters on call at the central Greeneville Fire Department station, 710 W. Summer St.
“It’s about these guys,” Smith said pointing to the firefighters gathered in the main dining area of the station, “It’s about them; they’re away from their families today, and they’re keeping us safe.”
Smith praised the efforts and service the first responders give to the community, even on a holiday. In addition, he applauded the, “generosity of the community,” and the local residents who give back to those first responders by providing lunch and dinner while they remain on call.
He said he noticed that although the first responders were provided with lunch and dinner throughout the day by community donations, no one was providing the first meal of the day.
“The gap was breakfast,” Smith said.
Smith brought Mexican casserole, tortillas for burritos and pastries from Peggy Ann Bakery.
Smith said the first responders are always very appreciative of the food. He said what he does is “just a small gesture.”
Before the meal, Smith gave a brief speech and blessed the food. He gave thanks to Greeneville firefighters, especially those who were working Thursday.
“Thank you for serving our citizens,” Smith said to firefighters at the central station, “Greeneville is a great community because of you.”
Smith also gave thanks to firefighter family members.
“Thank them from me that you’re here today,” he said.
Greeneville firefighter Mike Reed spoke about the connection firefighters have, especially those who are scheduled to work on holidays.
“We’re all like family here,” Reed said. “Even though (the firefighters on call Thursday) are away from (their) family, you’re with them.”
The firefighters work a 24-hour shift when they are scheduled for Thanksgiving, 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. There is a group rotation to the schedule. Those who are in the group scheduled for Thanksgiving work the holiday two years in a row, and then it shifts to the next group.
When asked if the holiday gets busy, some of the firefighters said that it is not uncommon for there to be emergency calls during the day.
“People who don’t cook for 365 days out of the year decide today’s the day for cooking,” said firefighter Patrick Johnston.
Whether Thanksgiving turns up many fire emergency calls or not, there will be first responders ready to react and serve the community. And thanks to Smith, they will have had the most important meal of the day.