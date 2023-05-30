Firefighters Snuff Out Bolton Road Shed Fire May 30, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A shed fire about 1 p.m. Saturday at 2 Bolton Road was quickly brought under control. Volunteer firefighters from Tusculum, Newmansville and Limestone extinguished the flames. The fire started when a burning debris pile nearby spread to the shed. No injuries were reported. Photo Special To The Sun/Tusuclum Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Construction Industry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes