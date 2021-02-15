Greeneville firefighters spent three days last week training as if their lives depended on it.
In reality, skills practiced “bailing out” of the Greeneville Fire Training Facility could be life-saving, fire department Administrative Chief Marty Shelton said.
The training was focused of getting out of a building “when inside fire conditions were deteriorating to the point they would have to escape or be burned,” Shelton said.
The Greeneville Fire Department exercises were a component of annual in-service training as part of the Tennessee Commission on Firefighting education program.
The EXO-brand personal escape system has been in use by the Greeneville Fire Department for several years.
Shelton said personal protective equipment used by firefighters includes a harness or belt that the escape system connects to. It’s carried in each firefighter’s right thigh pocket, Shelton said.
“It is deployed and connected to part of the structure in a room they would be escaping out the window at, known as a remote tie,” Shelton said. “The other option is a windowsill connection where the hook is pressed into the corner of the window and held in place as the firefighter goes head first out the lower portion of the window.”
Firefighters practiced under a scenario assuming that high heat, and “heavy smoke and-or fire will be venting out of the upper part of the window,” Shelton said.
Safety lines were connected to firefighters working out of an upper level of the training center building. Firefighters wore a full body harness to protect against any mishaps while training, Shelton said.
“This is to teach the firefighters with a safety factor that will not be present during a real fire. This shows why the firefighters need to be proficient in their procedures and prevent a fall injury should the bailout hook slip out on a real incident,” he said.
Members on all three Greeneville Fire Department shifts trained during the week in weather that ranged to from nearly 70 degrees and sunny to cold and rainy.
Firefighters used a training prop ground unit made of plywood by the department “to get everyone refreshed at only about 5 feet of height,” Shelton said.
After firefighters correctly performed height-specific training exercises, they moved up to the second floor, and then to a fourth-floor bailout location in the training center.
SCBA air packs were added to simulate weight and balance effects firefighters would encounter “in a real-world incident,” Shelton said.
During the training exercise, each firefighter bailed out of the building about 10 times “to sharpen their skills and create a 'muscle memory' of what to do should a crew of at least two have to escape an upper floor,” Shelton said.