Christmas Eve and Christmas were anything but silent nights for local first responders.
Freezing temperatures caused numerous burst pipes, activating sprinkler systems and causing water flows. Calls continued into Christmas night as single-digit temperatures and high winds persisted in the area.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched to a water flow alarm at the Durham-Hensley nursing home in Chuckey.
A call came in to Greene County 911 Dispatch that a “ceiling is caving in and falling in patients’ rooms 12-16 in (the) Durham Wing.”
Responding units were advised of a ceiling collapse in the occupied rooms.
“Crews assisted with extrication, salvage and overhaul. The incident was contained to one wing of the facility with only minor injuries,” according to a Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.
On scene with Limestone firefighters were members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
“Quick action by the staff helped contain the damage to the one hall. Officers from Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Tusculum Police Department, along with Greene County Highway Department, responded to assist on scene,” while the Newmansville and Nolichuckey Valley volunteer fire departments staged for area coverage.
Other agencies also assisted at the scene or provided backup, including the Greene County-Greeneville Office of Emergency Management, Greene County EMS and Washington County/Johnson City EMS.
The conditions of nursing home occupants taken to a local hospital were not available Tuesday.
WEEKEND FIRES
About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Greeneville Fire Department was called to extinguish a truck on fire in a garage at 277 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Tusculum assisted with water supply.
Multiple agencies were called to assist at a house fire about 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Christmas night, at 3857 Erwin Highway, Afton. Flames were seen venting through the roof of the house when firefighters arrived.
A caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch reported the “house on fire in the middle of the house” with occupants being escorted outside.
Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said the house fire response required the coordination of different agencies.
“Initial attempts to enter to contain the fire were unsuccessful as crews were pulled out and a defensive exterior operation initiated,” Shelton wrote on the fire department Facebook page.
Water had to be shuttled in from surrounding areas with hydrants to fight the fire.
Assisting on scene were the Nolichuckey Valley, Camp Creek, Limestone, Mosheim and Newmansville volunteer fire departments.
The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department moved up to the Tusculum station to provide coverage to the area when crews were at the fire scene.
Supporting the operation were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, county Office of Emergency Management, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, American Red Cross of Tennessee, Greeneville Light & Power System, the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, the Greene County Highway Department, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Firefighters from Limestone and neighboring departments also responded to a structure fire on Old State Route 34 and a fire investigation on Rauhof Road, both in Washington County.
“(It was a) busy day for units throughout the county and city as water lines thaw, causing sprinkler systems to rupture,” a Limestone VFD Facebook post states.
Shelton said Tuesday that the Erwin Highway fire cause remains under investigation.
“The fire on Erwin Highway is undetermined as of now. We responded with multiple agencies to it to provide a lot of manpower, equipment, and water to save what we did,” he said.
CHALLENGING CONDITIONS
About 50 first responders from different agencies fought the raging house fire in frigid temperatures. Conditions were challenging.
“The access issues and freezing temperatures made the firefighting efforts more difficult. Members had to dress heavier to withstand the cold weather, making moving and working in the cold more stressful,” Shelton said.
He said that the weight of the personal protective gear and air packs is usually about 75 pounds.
“Equipment was not operating as normal due to the cold or some things would be stuck from ice buildup. Footing around the house was slippery from all the water and several slipped and fell wearing the heavy equipment. Hoses had to thaw in order to be replaced back on the engine,” Shelton said.
Tusculum and other fire departments also answered many water-related calls.
“Members had to get the water shut off that fed the burst pipes and then helped move valuables out of the area of the leak. Some even used brooms and squeegees to remove the standing water to help reduce property damage,” Shelton said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department “had five incidents on Christmas eve,” Shelton said.
“Some of these were very simple and others were complex. We offer our assistance to our neighbors in other departments on a routine basis. They in turn help us out, like on the Erwin Highway fire.”
The events over the holiday weekend highlight the need for more volunteers, Shelton said.
“Members who volunteer are definitely a dedicated team. They give of themselves to provide a valuable service all over the county. They used time off work, away from family, at Christmas no less, to use their gas to get to the station or scene. They were out in single digit temperatures doing a job that could hurt or kill them for no pay or even a ‘thanks’ most days,” he said.
After a fire, “We have to restore the apparatus to a readiness for the next response so we continue serving the community. Water tanks refilled, air tanks refilled, sanitize the breathing masks, hoses repacked, clean the apparatus, clean the firefighters PPE, and more that goes along with the job after the fire,” Shelton said.
“In a professional job of a volunteer firefighter, everyone is experiencing an aging group of individuals and the numbers are dwindling from previous years. The younger members don’t seem to join as they once did or remain active if they even do,” he said. “Departments have to be active and keep it interesting for today’s members or people will move on for other interests. A lot of requirements are placed on new members for certifications and training demands. It is difficult to find a person to commit to this level and stay active.”
Shelton complimented the service of everyone who spent Christmas Eve and Christmas night helping others.
“I have one thing to point out from all of this, it is that the volunteer is the most valuable piece of equipment in a department. If one meets the requirements and provides a service to their department and community, you had better hang on to them,” he said.