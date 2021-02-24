A house fire Friday night at 1208 Rambling Court started in a basement near where fireplace ashes were stored, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
Four Greeneville Fire Department engines and 11 firefighters responded about 7:45 p.m. Friday after the residents returned home to find smoke inside the house and called 911 Dispatch.
A small fire in the basement was quickly extinguished with minimal water use, Weems said.
One dog and two cats were retrieved by firefighters from inside the residence and treated for smoke inhalation, Weems said.
Damage to the house and contents is estimated at $15,000.