The Greene County Firewood Ministry helps heat more than 300 homes in Greene County each year, and this year is no different.
While a warm fall season meant a later start for the seasonal ministry, the group is short several volunteers due to the pandemic and struggling to keep up with demand.
"I would definitely say our biggest need right now is manpower," said organization president David Andrew.
Now in its 12th year, the nonprofit organization operates seasonally from October to April and functions as a companion ministry to the Coal Fund, which is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries. The two ministries work together directly to provide heating for those who cannot afford it, whatever their heating source may be.
During the heating season, volunteers travel to pick up lumber, bring it to the ministry's base of operations at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Church Street, cut and split it and then deliver it to homes.
Since 2010 volunteers have been joined on Saturdays by a crew of inmates from the Greene County Sheriff's Department. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry is without the crew of inmates and in need of additional help.
"That has been one big setback for us this year because of the virus that we are unable to get the crew of inmates we usually get on Saturdays to help with the splitting and a lot of the physical work," said Andrew. "It's been a lot more of a challenging year without those extra seven to 10 guys helping us every Saturday. Because of that, a lot of the old-timers like me are trying to pick up the slack."
Andrew added that some other regular volunteers have also stepped back for various reasons he said included health-related concerns.
Doug Duff, who Andrew described as "kind of like the operations manager," said the warm fall helped in that the ministry was not overwhelmed early on, but now that temperatures have dropped, the ministry is struggling to keep up.
"We got a little bit of break because of the weather," Duff said. "Because it was so warm for so long we had a slower start, but we've ramped up and are running full steam now."
Saturday is the primary work day for volunteers, but some are on site chopping wood more frequently than usual to keep up with demand.
"We've got a group of retired guys working five to six days a week, trying to take up the slack," Andrew said. "It's not a full day, but they go down there just about every day."
On Saturdays Andrew said the group averages 15 to 18 volunteers this year, but numbers fluctuate.
Andrew estimated volunteers had delivered 800 loads this season.
"We're probably about 100 loads behind this time last year because of the warm fall," Andrew said.
Wood is stored in the warehouse the ministry uses as headquarters, and each year volunteers aim to fill the warehouse with wood for the next year, but volunteers are needed now to help with getting wood.
"The warehouse is pretty thin as far as wood, but we don't have the manpower to get wood," Duff said. "We need volunteers. We're scrambling to keep up."
"We can use help with deliveries as well as cutting and splitting," Andrew said.
Andrew said the group works on Saturdays 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
"Anybody interested can give me a call or just show up at the lot any Saturday through the end of April," Andrew said.
Andrew can be reached at 552-3501. Those in need of firewood should contact Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries at 638-1667.
For more information or to make a donation online, visit www.greenevillewoodministry.com.