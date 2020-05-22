Two men were charged early Friday with alcohol consumption under age 21 after sheriff’s deputies responded to a car fire at 195 Starnes Hollow Road.
A 2005 Toyota sedan “was completely engulfed in flames” when first responders arrived about 12:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection with Lost Mountain Pike, Deputy Jon Harness said a report.
Blaine L. Cooper, of 855 Jennings Creek Lane, and Isaiah P. Proffitt, 19, of 725 Haire Road, were on the scene.
Cooper, who was “emotionally distraught,” gave off a strong smell of alcohol and had difficulty standing, the report said. Proffitt also smelled of alcohol and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol.
Proffitt told deputies there was a “large amount” of fireworks in the car and he was smoking a cigarette. Ashes dropped from the cigarette ignited the fireworks, and both men ran to a nearby house for water to extinguish the fire, the report said.
By the time they returned with water, the car was burning and emergency services were called. Firefighters extinguished the car fire.
No injuries were reported. The car is valued at $5,000.
Cooper and Proffitt were taken to the Greene County Detention Center pending a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.