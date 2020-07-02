In advance of the Fourth of July weekend, Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene reminded citizens that all fireworks are illegal and prohibited in the City of Tusculum.
People found shooting off fireworks within city limits are subject to a fine of $128.75 per event.
“Fireworks can accidentally start fires, destroy property and put you and your neighbors’ lives at risk. Fireworks pose an especially high risk of fire,” Greene said in a news release.
Greene said the City of Tusculum and the nation “has experienced a noticeable increase in the amount and size of the pyrotechnics that individuals are using near the Fourth of July, which has resulted in complaints of peace disturbance.”
Local police will also be on alert for impaired drivers over the holiday weekend.
“Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food, and fireworks. But all too often, the festivities turn tragic on the nation’s roads. This American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk-driving crashes,” Greene said.
Greene cited some nationwide figures. Over the Fourth of July holiday period in 2018, which ran 6 p.m. on July 3 through 5:59 a.m. on July 5:
- 193 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes. Forty percent, or 78 of the fatalities, occurred in alcohol-impaired crashes. “This compares to 2017, when 38 percent of the July 4 holiday period fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes,” the news release said.
- 71 percent of those who died in alcohol-impaired crashes were in a crash involving at least one driver or motorcyclist with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher. The standard in Tennessee for impaired driving is a BAC over 0.08 percent.
“The Tusculum Police Department wants you celebrate the Fourth of July safely this year by not drinking and driving. Officers from the Tusculum Police Department and other agencies within Greene County will be saturating the roadways over the Fourth of July holiday looking for buzzed and drunk drivers,” Greene said.