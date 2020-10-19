A man who allegedly damaged property with fireworks Friday night in Bulls Gap was charged by sheriff’s deputies with reckless endangerment.
David C. Thomas, 22, of 1695 Houston Valley Road, was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Deputies were called to an address about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Gap Creek Road. Thomas was allegedly “shooting fireworks in the direction of the victim’s residence as well as the victims themselves,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report.
A man said he was riding an all-terrain vehicle in his yard “when fireworks were shot in his direction that exploded under the ATV,” the report said.
A large bottle rocket-type firework was discovered near a garage on the Gap Creek Road property where other fireworks were allegedly fired from.
Deputies received a second call from a man at the Marathon service station at 12990 W. Andrew Johnson Highway who said he heard a loud explosion across the street.
“He states it appeared to be a firework mortar explosion and it sent sparks flying all over the area. He states as a result of this the hood of his truck was burned from one of the sparks hitting it,” the report said.
Damage to the hood of the victim’s pickup truck totals $200.
The truck owner identified a second man as a possible suspect.
Thomas allegedly admitted that it “was solely him shooting the fireworks.” Thomas told deputies he thought it was legal to shoot fireworks in Greene County.
Thomas was told setting off fireworks is legal, but it is a crime “to shoot them in a manner that would endanger persons or property.”