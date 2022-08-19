Greeneville First Church of God is collecting items for flood victims in Letcher County, Kentucky.
The week of giving is Aug. 22-26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church located at 1505 W. Main St., Greeneville.
Items needed include personal hygiene items, feminine products, kitchen items, bedding, cleaning supplies, baby items, medical supplies, laundry baskets or totes, zip lock bags, pet food, tarps, canned foods, cash, checks, and gift cards.
Clothing and furniture are not needed, although folding tables and folding chairs are okay, according to information provided by Mitzi Hensley.
Hensley’s friend Tabitha Hampton, who lives in Letcher County, said electricity was restored after seven days. Hampton sent photos of damage and debris that remains after catastrophic creek flooding in the areas of Whitesburg, Millstone and Fleming/Neon in Eastern Kentucky.
“After she told me that there were people living in tents at the end of the driveway, it broke my heart,” Hensley said.
According to the National Weather Service, the historic flooding of July 26-30 was caused by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall that claimed at least 39 lives and caused widespread catastrophic damage.
Hensley’s father, Tommy E. Laws, owner-operator of BTM Trucking LLC of Limestone, plans to drive a tractor-trailer to Letcher County to deliver the donations. Laws drives a flatbed, so the trailer is being loaned by his longtime friend Cline Everhart of ETI Everhart Transportation Inc.
“I just made a comment that I had a truck and a trailer to our little group, and now it is turned into this something amazing,” Hensley said.
All checks should be made out to “Greeneville First Church of God” with the memo “KY Disaster Relief.” Receipts for cash or check donations can be provided at the church for tax purposes.
To arrange a donation, contact Hensley at 423-306-0595, Sue Steele at 219-840-0911, or Virginia Waddell at 423-470-2325.