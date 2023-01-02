First Female Fire Chief In County History To Be Sworn In Saturday Jan 2, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save C.J. Vickery will become the first female fire chief in Greene County history Saturday when she is formally installed as chief of the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department.Vickery will be the fourth generation of her family to hold the title of Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.“She is a tenacious and proactive leader and will do very well in this very important role,” Morrison wrote in a news release.The installation and a welcome ceremony will be held at noon Saturday at the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 3342 Cedar Creek Road. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags C.j. Vickery Kevin Morrison Social Service Cedar Creek Fire Chief Volunteer Fire Department Greene County News Release Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Investigation Continues Into Explosion At Admiral Propane County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Emergency Declared As Water Infrastructure Issues Inundate Greene County Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co. Firefighters, Volunteers Busy Over Holiday Weekend