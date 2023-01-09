Being a firefighter comes naturally to C.J. Vickery, who represents the fourth generation of a family that has served in the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Vickery was sworn in Saturday as new fire department chief.
It just so happens that Vickery is female. She is the first woman to become a fire chief in Greene County history.
Vickery, 27, is well prepared to take on the responsibilities of fire chief. She has been involved in departmental activities since childhood.
“It’s a family. My family helped build the department. I’ve been around it my whole life,” Vickery said. “I am willing to take it all in to continue this department for the community.”
About 30 firefighters, family members and friends were on hand for Vickery’s swearing-in ceremony at the fire department on Cedar Creek Road.
Oaths of office are not always conferred on volunteer fire department chiefs, “but given the historic nature of the occasion, I will administer the oath,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said before the brief ceremony.
The ceremony serves to remind the public that it takes everyone to support and maintain the volunteer fire service in communities like Cedar Creek, Morrison said.
“The danger is we fall into a complacency that (firefighters’) life-saving service is always going to be there,” he said.
C.J. stands for Cardiela Jade Vickery. She prefers to be called by her initials. Vickery said that keeping small volunteer fire departments like Cedar Creek going requires a team effort. The participation of women is just as important as men.
“It’s just not the chief or the assistant chief. It takes everybody because you can’t do the job by yourself,” she said. “We’ve all got full-time jobs and it’s hard to get everybody on a fire scene.”
Vickery joined the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department in 2011 when she was 16, as a junior member. In the ensuing years, she has received extensive training.
“I was following the steps of my family,” Vickery said. “It’s a real honor for me to take over as chief and keep the fire department going. It’s real nice to see everybody here who is important to me.”
Vickery pledged as she was sworn in by Morrison that she would “faithfully, honestly and impartially discharge the duties as fire chief” to the best of her ability and honor the mission of the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which was chartered in 1974 but actually began operations in 1972.
Those present Saturday included Silas “Cotton” Seaton, the only remaining charter member of the fire department.
Other charter members who organized the fire department include Lester Davis, Harvey Freshour, Herbert Waddell, Bill Freshour and Clifford Bowers, Vickery’s great-grandfather.
Grandfather John Bowers and uncle Mike Bowers, both on hand Saturday, passed on the firefighting legacy to Vickery. Her two first cousins, Clifford and Ethan Bowers, are current fire department officers.
Vickery’s mother, Susan Bowers, is fire department treasurer and an 18-year Cedar Creek member. Bowers watched the swearing-in proceedings with pride.
“It’s a very proud moment,” she said. “(C.J.) has always been involved. Our whole family was raised in the department so we don’t know any better. There is four generations.”
Susan Bowers has no doubt about her daughter’s abilities.
“She’ll do a good job. She’s very committed and she’s got support,” Bowers said. “It’s a lot of responsibility.”
“It’s about the will to do it,” Vickery added.
Morrison motioned toward a Cedar Creek fire truck serving as a backdrop for the ceremony.
“When these wheels turn, something (is happening), I assure you,” he said.
Morrison mentioned county departments overseen by women, including the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Heather Sipe serves as director and Letisha Ricker is operations officer. They frequently work with first responders.
“Greene County is blessed to have a number of (female) leaders,” Morrison said.
Morrison told Cedar Creek firefighters he will continue to work to obtain grants to provide the equipment they need. A pending grant will provide radio systems for Greene County’s 15 volunteer departments, he said.
Morrison made a historical reference to the military commander Hannibal crossing the Alps with elephants in 218 B.C. He used a Latin phrase he said could be the motto of modern-day volunteer firefighters. It translates into English as “I shall either find a way or make one.”
“The volunteer fire departments do so much with so little (and) we expect you to do everything with it,” he said.
The Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department has about 20 active members. Its equipment includes four trucks — two tankers, a pumper truck and a brush truck.
The fire department runs about 30 calls of all types a year, including mutual aid calls to neighboring fire departments like St. James and South Greene.
Vickery works at Andrew Johnson Bank in Greeneville. As chief, she said one of her priorities will be to try and recruit additional firefighters, particularly younger members.
“I hope I can do as the past chiefs and chiefs in my family (have done), to help our community and better our department,” Vickery said. “I have a little bit more time than some others, so I felt I would fit.”
Outgoing fire Chief Eric Cutshall is confident Vickery will excel. The veteran Greene County sheriff’s deputy said he stepped aside because of other responsibilities, including law enforcement. He will remain active in the fire department.
“I do work for the sheriff’s department. I am pretty busy there,” Cutshall said. “(Vickery) will do a good job. I wish her luck.”
Vickery is ready for the challenge.
“When the tones go off, we never know what we might be into, and they go off 24-7,” she said.