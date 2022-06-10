The heat wave forecast by the National Weather Service for next week prompted the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to offer tips for the public to keep cool in hot weather.
The forecast high temperature for Saturday is about 80 degrees, but the mercury will gradually rise in the days to come.
The forecast high for Sunday is 85 degrees, followed by a forecast high of 88 degrees for Sunday. The forecast high for Tuesday is 91 degrees, with a high of 90 degrees forecast for Wednesday.
“The heat will be cranking up next week, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown, with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices near or above 100 degrees,” said Heather Sipe, county emergency management director.
“With high humidity levels also forecast, the heat will feel that much more intense,” Sipe said. “This will be the first combination of high temperatures and high humidity levels of the season for our immediate area.”
Sipe said a heat wave is defined as more than 48 hours of 90-degree heat and a 80% or higher relative humidity.
The county Office of Emergency Management offers the following advice for before and during a heat wave:
Ensure that weather stripping, attic fans and other home improvement actions are complete to help keep a home cooler.
Keep curtains and drapes closed to help keep the heat out.
Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially during the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks.
Those who must go outside should use sunscreen, wear a hat, and loose, lighter-colored clothing.
Make sure pets have fresh water at all times.
Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle in the heat. Temperatures can quickly reach 140 degrees inside a vehicle parked in the sun.
Frequently check on vulnerable populations. Vulnerable populations include the elderly, individuals who are pregnant, infants and children, and individuals with a chronic illness.
The hottest days on record in Greene County happened during a heat wave in 2012. Record-breaking temperatures of 104 degrees occurred on June 30 and July 1, 2012.