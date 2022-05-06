With inflation high and concerns the Federal Reserve could slow the economy into a recession in attempts to combat it, economist Sophia Kearney-Lederman with First Horizon Bank’s parent company FHN Financial told local business leaders a recession is possible in the next year, but it may not be as severe or last as long as the 2008 recession.
Kearney-Lederman was the featured speaker on Friday at First Horizon’s economic update luncheon, where she gave a presentation titled “Normalizing Monetary Policy In Abnormal Times,” on macro-economics data and the many factors affecting the global, national and local economies.
She said many issues Greene County is seeing, including ongoing labor shortages since the pandemic and supply chain issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 in China, are likely to continue for now, and a recession by 2023, however long, is a possibility.
While unemployment has dropped, Kearney-Lederman said unemployment figures do not show the numbers of people who will not return to the workforce, and demand for workers has outpaced the number of workers in many places.
“Unemployment is about where it was before the pandemic, but what that rate doesn’t show is the number of people who stay on the sidelines. A lot of people passed away, and they are obviously not coming back to the workforce, and we also saw a slowdown in immigration,” she said. “Workforce participation needs to rise, which would raise unemployment, but in a good way.”
For those in the workforce, their money isn’t going as far as it did in 2021.
“Wages are up, but real average hourly rates are down because inflation is biting into income and consumers’ spending power,” she said.
She said goods spending surged nationally during the pandemic, as many service-based spending opportunities were unavailable and stimulus checks gave consumers a boost, but for many reasons, that growth was not sustainable, although goods spending remains high, she said.
At the national level, it is possible the Federal Reserve’s attempts to temper inflation and bring the economy to a “soft landing” could trigger a recession, particularly as fiscal growth directly related to stimulus spending has already dropped.
“I would say there’s a 50-50 chance of a recession by 2023,” Kearney-Lederman said. “Recession is a very negative word, and of course it is, but some slowdown in growth could allow the supply to catch up as we move into 2023.”
“We were happy to host Sophia in Greeneville and get her insight on the economy particularly with the recent Fed decisions,” said Jennifer Keller, vice president and Greeneville market leader with First Horizon Bank. “We love providing these type of seminars to our clients and community and look forward to hosting similar events in the future.”