The first phase of a new veterans memorial in Baileyton has been completed. A small temporary sign planted near the front of the memorial thanks the community for helping the memorial project become a reality.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
The Baileyton Veterans Memorial is inscribed with the six seals of the United States armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force.
The first phase of a new memorial honoring Greene County military veterans is now completed in the Town of Baileyton.
The memorial pays homage to local veterans who served in all branches of the United States armed forces and is located in the Baileyton Park, 6723 Horton Highway, in Baileyton.
An outpouring of community support from local residents and local businesses in Baileyton and Greene County made the first stages of the memorial construction process possible ahead of schedule, according to memorial project organizers.
While the first phase of the memorial is complete, there are future additions planned.
A walkway up to and around the memorial will be created out of 8-inch by 8-inch pavers that will be adorned with the names of local veterans living or deceased.
According to project organizer Jess Haney, a person can buy a paver and have it commemorated with the name of a local veteran for $50.
The cost includes engraving and further maintenance of the memorial. Proof of service must be presented when submitting a request for a paver.
Paver request forms can be picked up at Baileyton Town Hall, 6530 Horton Highway.
For more information about the memorial or paver forms, call Haney at 423-444-1146.