First Presbyterian Church, located across from the General Morgan Inn, will begin offering free showers to homeless men and women and anyone else in need of a shower one day a week, starting Thursday.
The effort is a joint project of Neighbor2Neighbor and the church. Retired Pastor Jim Mays is president of Neighbor2Neighbor.
The two private, free showers – one for men, and one for women — are "for anyone who doesn't have access to a shower," said John Johnson of Neighber2Neighbor.
Neighbor2Neighbor is a nonprofit organization started in 2019 that seeks to provide "assistance to people who've fallen into a ditch," Johnson stated. They started out helping Ballad Health provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people hard to reach during the pandemic.
The showers, available 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, "are very nice," he said. Soap, shampoo, and towels are provided free of charge, Johnson added.
Those interested in getting a shower should use the Church Street entrance to the church located in the parking lot behind Andrew Johnson Bank on Main Street.
The idea for the free showers to help anyone in need "started with the realization that these very nice showers aren't used 90 percent of the time," stated Johnson. "We decided to match the existing facilities with what we perceived was a need in the community. We hope people use the showers."
Johnson explained that people from out of state on mission trips to the local area have used the First Presbyterian Church showers in the past.
The showers are located in a new building added to First Presbyterian Church about 20 years ago, he said.
The showers will be manned and supervised by volunteers with Neighbor2Neighbor when open to the public Thursday mornings, Johnson stated.
He observed of the homeless population in Greeneville and Greene County, "They're both visible, and then they're also invisible," he said. "We hope to do more work in this area in the future."
Johnson said Neighbor2Neighbor began about four years ago when "a group of friends were talking about how we could be better neighbors to people in the community."
He continued, "First, we did a survey of services that were currently being provided in the area, such as food, clothing, and shelter. Then, based on that, we began to think of what we could provide that wasn't available. Then the pandemic hit," and they focused on getting people who were hard to reach by health officials to get COVID-19 vaccinations.