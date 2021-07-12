For 4-year-old Reid Tarlton, it was the shiny ladders attached to fire engines. Lilah Dyson, 3, liked K-9 Matti best.
Attractions for children of all ages were on display Saturday during the Kid’s Day event held at the Chantz Scott Chrysler Jeep Ram auto dealership in Greeneville.
Firefighting and law enforcement agencies from Greene County brought vehicles, equipment and the expertise to explain their jobs to children and adults who came out on a sunny day.
Participants included the Tusculum, Moshiem, Camp Creek, Debusk, Midway, Sunnyside and United volunteer fire departments, two engines from the Greeneville Fire Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department.
The event was coordinated by Capt. Brandon Kinser of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and Lt. Tanner Barkley of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
Barkley said the Kid’s Day idea seemed fitting for the public after more than a year of restrictions and social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With Covid finally getting over, we wanted to get everyone out and enjoy a safe and eventful day and see all the equipment,” Barkley said.
“It’s nice to get the public out to see all their first responders,” Kinser added.
The event provided children with an opportunity to interact with firefighters and inspect their equipment in a relaxed setting.
“I wanted everyone to come out and enjoy the day with first responders, see our faces and answer any questions they had, other than just seeing us on Facebook or at emergency situations. I thought, ‘Why not a kids day?’” Barkley said.
Reid Tarlton and dad Mickey Tarlton were looking over a Greeneville Fire Department ladder truck.
“I like the ladders,” 4-year-old Reid said.
Nearby, sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Crum and his K-9 partner Matti attracted a crowd of kids and adults.
Matti, a Belgian Malinos trained in drug detection and to assist in search-and-rescue operations, sat quietly as children shyly approached. Lilah Dyson, 3, stood behind 7-year-old Michael Dyson, who patted Matti’s head.
“She likes the dogs,” mom Darla Dyson said.
The Chantz Scott auto dealership hosted the event, and provided Italian flavored ice. Michael Palazzo, with Beam’n Inflatables, set up two kids’ inflatables, including a slide. Food vendors and Apex Bank representatives with brochures and other safety materials were also on site.
“We’re very glad we got everybody to come out to meet us and spend some time with us,” Kinser said. “People in the city and county don’t always get to meet us unless it’s a bad day. It’ a good way to meet us other than on a bad day.”