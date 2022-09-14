Greene County first responders were well represented Saturday at the annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The annual event marked the 21st anniversary Sunday of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon. A fourth jet headed for Washington crashed in Pennsylvania.
The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, including 343 New York firefighters who rushed to the scene of the Twin Towers attack to rescue others.
Stair climb events Saturday in Bristol and across the country paid tribute to firefighters who lost their lives. Firefighters in full turnout gear climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
The stair climbs fund programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of local fallen firefighters, and the New York City Fire Department Counseling Services Unit.
Among Greene County participants were firefighters from the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and Greeneville Fire Department.
It’s important to remember the sacrifices made by so many on Sept. 11, 2001, said James Foshie, Town of Mosheim Fire Department chief.
“Our department does a team every year,” Foshie said.
Foshie, also a Greeneville Fire Department lieutenant, was among the top fundraisers for the event.
Eric Kaltenmark, a Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad member who also serves as chairman of the Greene County Emergency Planning Committee, documented activities relating to the stair climb with photographs.
Even though 21 years have passed since the terrorist attacks, Kaltenmark said that the annual 9/11 stair climb helps remind the public about the selfless sacrifices made by so many that day.
“From a responder standpoint, both days were very humbling and emotional. I was able to stand alone inside the seating area of the track Friday morning listening to the recording of the 9/11 radio traffic echoing throughout the structure,” Kaltenmark said.
“On Saturday, I stopped taking photos for a few minutes to listen to the march of firefighters in bunker boots working their way up the flights of stairs. Both sensations were overwhelming, I can only imagine what it must have been like in the towers on 9/11,” he said.
Others from Greene County also participated in the Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
“The citizens of Greene County can be proud of the turnout from our community ranging from emergency responders to fitness groups,” Kaltenmark said.