On Wednesday, the board of directors of the First Tennessee Development District hosted its annual meeting at the historic Langston Centre in Johnson City.
During the annual meeting, the board selected a new slate of officers for the coming year. Outgoing Board Chairman Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels introduced a motion to approve the recommendation of Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy as chair, Bristol Mayor Mahlon Luttrell as vice-chair, and Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor as treasurer. Mayor Patty Woodby of Carter County seconded the motion. The board then voted their unanimous approval.
Following the vote, Grandy thanked Daniels for his leadership over the past year and spoke to the benefits of cooperation between counties in the region.
“It goes almost without saying the value we hold in the district, the staff and their work. As we’ve heard here today, in spite of challenges we face, the region can overcome and grow stronger by working together.”
The board also received program updates from the staff. This included recent successes in economic and community development, industrial development, housing, the FTDD Foundation, and aging services. Over the course of the past year, the district secured a number of grants totaling $6.1 million to support economic growth. This does not include the largest infrastructure grant for a single community in district history, a $2.1 million wastewater improvement project in Johnson City.
The board received updates on the Area Agency on Aging and Disability and the FTDD Foundation. The foundation, which was established in 2018, has enabled the district to pursue or partner on additional grant opportunities, including the Take a Shot Vaccine Campaign and the mobile vaccine vans, funded by BlueCross BlueShield Foundation of Tennessee.