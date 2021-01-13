To better serve the needs of the region, the First Tennessee Development District has transitioned to a newly redesigned website.
In response to increased traffic and the need to provide greater utility for the region, the Development District has redesigned its website, according to a release from the agency, which serves eight counties, including Greene.
The new website at ftdd.org is also designed for easier use with mobile devices.
Features of the new site include data on the Development District’s work, grant funding and services provided to the senior population through the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.
Among the changes in the new site are how some information is presented, such as regional statistics, which are now presented in an easier format. The redesign also aimed to make the site easier to navigate, according to the release.
A new logo for the Development District is also in development and is to be unveiled at a later date.
The First Tennessee Development District was one of nine regional organizations formed in 1966 as a result of legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. The districts carry out general and comprehensive planning and development activities for local governments.
The mayors from the eight counties and twenty municipalities that comprise the First Tennessee Development District, as well as industrial and legislative representatives, serve on its board of directors and provide direction to the staff as they serve the region through planning, coordination and technical assistance.