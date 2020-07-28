Five candidates are on the ballot in the Democratic Party primary for a Tennessee U.S. Senate seat.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander announced in 2018 he would not seek reelection.
Early voting continues through Aug. 1 for the Aug. 6 federal and state primaries. Voters will elect Tennessee’s new U.S. senator in the Nov. 3 general election.
Following, in alphabetical order, are profiles of the five Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat. The candidate with the highest vote total will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
MARQUITA BRADSHAW
Marquita Bradshaw has extensive experience in advocating for environmental justice and human rights.
A native of South Memphis, Bradshaw was introduced to the environmental justice movement after her grandparents and many others in her neighborhood died of cancer connected to a landfill at the nearby Army Defense Depot. She joined her family members and other neighbors in advocating for changes in environmental policy, according to her campaign website.
As a working single mother raising her son, Bradshaw said she has experienced both the high and lows of a worker and has been “one job away from middle class and one job-loss away from poverty.”
“I have engaged people around policy throughout my career,” she said on the website. “Many times, we were reacting and responding to federal policies around education, trade, environment, labor, development, housing, and the federal budget.
“Now I want the opportunity to fight for hard-working Tennesseans to shape federal policy as your United States Senator,” she continued. “I want our legacy across Tennessee to be healthy and safe communities where people live, learn, work, worship, and play. I would be honored to fight for hardworking families to have healthy and safe communities all across Tennessee as your next United States Senator of Tennessee.”
Bradshaw is the environmental justice chair for the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club. She also serves on the boards of th eInternational Coalition to Ban Depleted Uranium Weapons, the African American Environmental Justice Network, the Military Toxics Project, Youth Terminating Pollution, and the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center.
Her volunteer and community organizing work also includes Defense Depot Memphis, TN-Concerned Citizens Committee, Stand for Children, Tennesseans for Fair Taxation, the American Federation of Government Employees, the AFL-CIO, Tennessee African American Environmental Justice Network, Memphis Community Advisory Board: Southern Gateway Environmental Health Disparities Research Center of Excellence and Memphis Chapter Coalition, Black Trade Unionist Community Action and Response Against Toxics (CBTU-CARAT) Team.
GARY DAVIS
Gary G. Davis is not a newcomer when it comes to running for elected office in Tennessee.
A Nashville resident, Davis ran for the Senate in 2018, 2012, 2008, 2006 and 2002. In 2016, he was a Democratic candidate for president.
Although he has not filled out a candidate survey this year on the Ballotpedia website, Davis did answer the survey in 2018. His answers are provided on Davis’s information page for 2020 on the Ballotpedia website.
He stated that his top three priorities if elected would be “to unite the people, get the government to encourage people to be their very best and to reexamine spending and redirect it to solve problems.” He said the area of public policy he is personally passionate about is promoting people to be their very best.
The most important principles for an elected official are to make “earnest attempts at getting the government to work and be at its best,” he responded. His experience in aviation and his ability to listen to people would make him a successful officeholder, Davis states.
Questioned about who he looks up to and whose example he wants to follow, he responded, “God.”
In an interview printed in the Tennessean newspaper in 2018, Davis said that he has sought office because he was tired of seeing the same things happening over and over in government.
Davis told the newspaper that among the things that needed to change in Washington were partisan gridlock, deficit spending, foreign embassy spending and a lack of attention to detail in the Affordable Care Act.
The 2018 article also notes that he was a financial adviser who also worked part-time in a bakery.
ROBIN KIMBROUGH HAYES
Robin Kimbrough Hayes is a lawyer and a chaplain with years of service and advocacy in her community. She is identified on the state ballot as Robin Kimbrough.
“My commitment to you as your next U.S. Senator is to serve boldly with solid, genuine, and compassionate governance that recognizes that I am there for, and because of, you,” she states on her website. “I will do the right thing and speak the truth always, even when it is hard. My relationship with God requires me to do no less. We can win this seat and together create a future that ensures life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all Tennesseans.”
The candidate has served as an assistant district attorney in Nashville and as associate general counsel for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. She is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church and is a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Delta Segma Theta, the Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship.
Hayes states on her website that she wants to go to Washington and change the direction of the country by providing access to quality healthcare for all, supporting criminal justice system reform, establishing proactive gun rights to protect the lives of children and victims of violence, supporting labor rights, promoting peace in foreign relations and supporting families, women and children.
She supports a strong federal health care program, Medicare for all, based on her belief that medical care is a human right, the website states. In addition, she would prioritize funding for the Centers for Disease Control to prevent future pandemics.
Hayes says she will work for transparency in policing and meaningful conversations about racial inequality.
The candidate also supports expanding programming to address and prevent domestic violence, equal pay for equal work, women’s reproductive rights, increasing background checks for gun purchases and increasing the minimum wage to $15.
JAMES MACKLER
A military veteran and Tennessee National Guardsman, James Mackler said these experiences have taught him that true leaders accomplish the most when they recognize the value in others and hold themselves and those around them accountable.
“Without change I am worried about the future for my family and yours,” Mackler states on his campaign website. “My wife and I want to raise our two daughters in a nation that celebrates the best of America: an open and welcoming place that is driven by opportunity and ingenuity; a country motivated by courage, not fear; a society where we seek justice, strive for equality, and embrace our neighbors.”
Health care, jobs and the economy, repairing the political system, service programs and veterans are among the issues Mackler is focusing on in his campaign.
While increasing the minimum wage to $15 a hour would be an improvement, he said, a greater need is investment in areas that will create good paying jobs such as infrastructure, education and clean energy.
Mackler supports the passage of legislation that increases transparency in contributions to politicians from corporations and pledges to not accept any corporate political action committee contributions.
He also advocates making greater investment in service programs such as AmeriCorps, Legal Aid and Public Service Loan Forgiveness to give young Americans opportunities to give back to communities they love.
“Service can be unifying, and at a time when we are so polarized, it can help bridge some of our political divides,” he states on the website.
Mackler states he will be an advocate for veterans and the country needs to make sure it is living up to its commitments to take care of its veterans.
He joined the U.S. Army after 9/11, serving in Iraq as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the 101st Airborne Division. He later served as a U.S. Army JAG attorney.
MARK PICKRELL
A native of Oak Ridge, Mark Pickrell is an attorney who now practices in Nashville, primarily in federal court.
Pickrell is also a businessman, having co-founded a medical-device startup in 2016, Virtuoso Surgical, Inc. He is an ordained Baptist deacon.
With his experience in business, Pickrell has developed a seven-point plan for establishing economic security for the United States, according to his campaign website.
The first point in his plan is to take emergency economic measures as necessary to stabilize the economy without any bailout of Wall Street.
His second point is to increase availability and flexibility of health insurance including a non-mandatory Affordable Care Act, an opt-in Medicare and emergency health insurance. He also favors a single national health insurance market and no longer linking insurance to employment.
The third point in Pickrell’s plan involves financial market reform including eliminating the federal government’s ability to pay interest on excess reserves and index capital gains to inflation and tax at ordinary rates.
Employment is the focus of the fourth point including providing compensation time for salaried employees for work over 40 hours a week payable in cash if not used by the end of the year.
The fifth point involves increasing availability, simplicity and individual flexibility in retirement plans.
Increasing availability of higher education without excessive student debt is the sixth point. Pickrell advocates for providing direct student loans for any trade school, college or graduate student with passing grades and full attendance up to $20,000 a year with no interest charge. He also favors direct existing student debt restructuring with a 20-year amortization at no interest.
His seventh point involves reducing the national debt over time with measures that include reducing military expenditures by bringing overseas forces home, eliminating foreign aid unless the prior year’s national deficit is less than $100 billion and making tax brackets contingent on prior year national deficit and eliminating special-interest exemptions.