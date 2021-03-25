The sale of Bachman-Bernard Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac dealership to LMP Automotive Holdings has been finalized, the Plantation, Florida-based company announced on Wednesday.
Richard Aldahan, chief operating officer at LMP, confirmed that the sale officially closed Tuesday.
Aldahan said the name of the dealership will stay the same and there will be no changes to the staff.
"We believe the Bachman-Bernard name has been a staple, and they've been wonderful partners and dealers. We want to keep that legacy going," Aldahan said Wednesday morning.
He said LMP's subscription-based model will be implemented at the dealership over the coming months.
LMP, which began trading publicly in December 2019, sells cars at its dealerships, but it also offers the subscription-based model as an alternative to buying or leasing a vehicle.
The option is available on pre-owned vehicles and is meant to offer flexibility, according to the company. Through the subscription option, subscribers can pay on a monthly, weekly or to-own basis and have the option to upgrade for a different vehicle or downgrade to lower their payment, according to the company's website, www.lmpmotors.com.
An agreement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Aug. 28 listed the purchase price at $7.9 million, with the cost of the dealership's automotive and parts inventories to be determined.
Of the purchase price, $5.4 million was listed for the cost of the property and $2.5 million for company and personal good will, an intangible asset that typically includes things such as the value of a company’s brand and its owners’ reputations, customer base and employee relations.
Aldahan referred The Sun to SEC filings for the final price, but those filings had not been made available Wednesday afternoon.
The Bachman-Bernard agreement reached last year coincided with an announcement from LMP that it had reached agreements to acquire nine dealerships across the southeast region, and LMP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sam Tawfik stated at the time that the company planned to continue expanding and acquire 30 to 40 more dealerships in 2021.
The press release on Wednesday announcing the close of the Bachman-Bernard sale also says that two contracted acquisitions in West Virginia are expected to close in the coming weeks.
Bachman-Bernard sold its Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram-Nissan dealership to Michigan-based Victory Automotive Group in 2016.
At that time Bernard, then 63, said his and then-78-year-old Bachman’s ages were factors in the decision to sell that dealership.
Prior to that sale, Bachman sold Honda of Morristown and Phil Bachman Honda in Kingsport to Hudson Automotive Group in the fall of 2013 and later also sold Phil Bachman Toyota in Johnson City.
Bachman began his automotive career in Greeneville in 1967, when he acquired the local Pontiac-Cadillac dealership. Bachman and Bernard have been in partnership since 1983.
Management at Bachman-Bernard referred The Sun to Aldahan for comment on the sale Wednesday.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be in that market, and we are looking forward to continuing the Bachman-Bernard legacy,” Aldahan said.