Florida prosecutors have rejected a proposed plea deal for a man accused of a 2019 killing spree that started in Greeneville.
That was revealed in a motion granted this week to postpone Stanley Eric Mossburg’s first-degree murder trial in Florida, which had been set for October.
Mossburg, 38, is charged in Tennessee with the slaying of Christopher Scott Short in Greeneville, which occurred days before the October 2019 Florida homicides.
In Florida, Mossburg is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and 25 other crimes in connection with the 2019 killings of two Winter Haven residents in their Polk County home. State of Florida prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for Mossburg.
The state turned down a plea agreement that would have resulted in 10 consecutive life prison sentences for Mossburg, the public defender representing him wrote in the motion for continuance of trial.
Mossburg’s jury trial in Florida had been scheduled to begin on Oct. 4.
The motion for continuance filed by Public Defender Howard L. “Rex” Dimmig II was granted Monday by Circuit Court Judge Jamal Harb, according to court documents.
A new trial date was not set. A status hearing for Mossburg is scheduled for Aug. 20.
PANDEMIC ‘COMPLICATIONS’
In the motion, Dimmig cited “restraints and complications beyond his control, including an ongoing international pandemic.”
Dimmig wrote that he has not had sufficient time “to adequately prepare in order to give Mr. Mossburg a fair trial, effective assistance of counsel, complete defense, and fair and reliable sentencing proceeding to which he is constitutionally entitled.”
Dimmig wrote in the motion the defense won’t be in a position to “adequately challenge” the state’s evidence or effectively present its case by Oct. 4.
The public defender has a burden of “heightened reliability” because of the possibility the death sentence could be imposed upon Mossburg.
Mossburg “has already attempted to to resolve this case with a plea agreement that would require him to serve 10 consecutive life sentences. That attempt failed,” Dimmig wrote.
Mossburg, who remains held without bond in the Polk County Jail, was present Monday in court.
Mossburg is charged in connection with the deaths of Marguerite Ethel Morey and Kenneth Rex Bever in the Winter Haven house they shared with survivor Thomas D. Kohl.
Court documents state that Mossburg allegedly used a knife to kill Morey and Bever. Mossburg, armed with a knife and handgun, allegedly held Kohl hostage in the house after Kohl returned home from work.
Prosecutors continue to assemble witness testimony and physical evidence to be presented at trial. Discovery shared with Dimmig includes jail emails from Mossburg, autopsy reports, and medical examiner reports and photographs of the victims.
Mossburg is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and other felonies.
Additional charges include three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of felony petit theft, two counts of use or possession of personal identification of a decreased person, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of a credit card more than two times.
Mossburg, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is charged in Tennessee with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with Short’s death.
The body of Short, 33, of Greeneville, was found on the morning of Oct. 2, 2019, outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry in a plaza on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The laundromat has since closed.
Short was killed by a man armed with a knife who confronted him inside the laundromat. Authorities allege the attacker is Mossburg. The business has since closed.
Greene County prosecutors have said that they can’t extradite Mossburg until Florida court proceedings are complete.
Authorities have not said why Mossburg was in Greene County in early October 2019. He had been staying in a camp in a wooded area in Greeneville near the laundromat before Short’s death. Mossburg allegedly took Short’s car, drove to the Spartanburg area and sold the car. He later took a bus to Orlando, Florida, before traveling to Polk County.
ALLEGED FLORIDA CRIMES
After allegedly killing Morey and Bever in Winter Haven, Mossburg left the the victims’ house early on Oct. 14, 2019, in Morey’s sport utility vehicle. He later returned to within several blocks of the crimes and barricaded himself in a nearby house.
Mossburg allegedly fired gunshots at Polk County sheriff’s deputies trying to take him into custody during the night of Oct. 14. He struggled with and injured a police K-9 dog early on the morning of Oct. 15, 2019, in the garage of the house before being apprehended.
Mossburg allegedly used credit cards and other possessions of Morey and Beaver after their deaths, leading to additional charges being filed against him in 2020. Evidence at trial will include surveillance videos at the three bank ATMs where Mossburg drove to withdraw money using the victims’ debit cards. Kohl, who survived, is also expected to testify for the prosecution.
Mossburg, who went by the street name “Woo Woo,” did not know the alleged victims in Florida or Tennessee, according to authorities.
Mossburg was indicted on the Florida murder counts by a Polk County grand jury on Oct. 24, 2019. The State of Florida filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty in November 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic began the same month that initial evidence in the case was provided to the defense by the state, the motion for continuance states. The pandemic “effectively truncated (the) time” the defense has had to prepare for trial and review evidence the state will present at trial, Dimmig wrote.
The complexity of a capital murder case is another factor, he wrote.
“Adequacy of counsel actually provided” was also cited. Dimmig’s planned co-counsel in the case resigned on June 16 from the Florida Office of Public Defender, the motion states.