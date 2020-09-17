In collaboration with the Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America, the Greene County Partnership is offering a new location to drop off weathered or tattered American flags for respectful retirement by Boy Scouts.
The Greene County Partnership now has an official U.S. flag retirement box to make it more convenient for the community to get their flags retired by Boy Scouts, a press release from the partnership said.
Citizenship training is a key tenant of the Boy Scouts program. Flag etiquette including retirement, is one of the ways the program works to instill citizenship values in the next generation, the release said.
Anyone interested in getting involved with Boy Scouts locally should visit www.SequoyahCouncil.org for information on how to register or call Sarah Barnett at the Sequoyah Council, BSA office at 423-952-6961, ext. 215.
The flag retirement box located inside the Greene County Partnership office, 115 Academy St. is accessible Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.