Those passing by Veterans Memorial Park on Forest Street since Memorial Day weekend may have noticed an extra feature on the park grounds in the form of a field of American flags.
The flags, placed by the Exchange Club of Greeneville, were planted in the park on the Friday before Memorial Day. The temporarily placed flags have flown since then, and will fly until they are removed on Saturday.
“Flags For The Fallen” is a tradition that the Exchange Club of Greeneville has taken on over the last decade in an effort to remember and honor Greene County residents who died in military service to the United States of America.
According to Exchange Club of Greeneville Director Bill Onkst, 253 flags were placed in Veterans Memorial Park this year by Exchange Club of Greeneville members and volunteers.
“That is something we do every year. I’m not sure how many years we’ve done it. I think 10 or 12 years probably,” Onkst said. “We initially called it ‘Flags For The Fallen’ and the intent is to have one flag placed for each Greene Countian that has been killed in a war.”
Each flag used to be adorned with a tag that had the name of a Greene Countian who was killed in the armed services, but a few years back the tags were damaged in a rainstorm, according to Onkst. The Exchange Club of Greeneville has not replaced all the tags yet.
However, the sentiment and symbolism of the flags remain.
According to Onskt, it is a small way to show gratitude to those who sacrificed for the United States and all Exchange Clubs across America take part in the tradition.
“We put up flags for different events, but this is the only annual one right now. Nationally, Exchange Clubs across the country put up flags for Memorial Day. We all are a part of that,” Onkst said.
This kind of project falls in line with the mission of the Exchange Club.
“This is a typical Exchange Club project,” Onkst said. “One of our pillars is Americanism. We have four pillars nationally: Americanism, youth activities, community service, and the prevention of child abuse. So we do projects that go along with each one of those pillars.”
Onkst explained that in 2004, the Exchange Club of Greeneville put 1,496 flags in front of Greeneville High School that represented the number of children that had died of child abuse that year in the nation.
“We also give out flags to kids on the 4th of July at the event and parade in town,” Onkst said.
Just as the Exchange Club of Greeneville put out a call for volunteers to assist in putting up the American flags at Veterans Memorial Park, they will again call on volunteers to help remove them.
“We had some volunteers come help us put the flags up last Friday and we are asking for volunteers to come help take the flags down on Saturday,” Onkst said.
Those wishing to help Exchange Club of Greeneville members remove the flags should be at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 805 Forest St., on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Individuals interested in joining the Exchange Club of Greeneville can reach out to Onkst by phone at 423-470-3400.
The Exchange Club of Greeneville meets every Tuesday at noon at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Main St. in downtown Greeneville.