Torrential rains early Monday afternoon led to flash flooding and several water rescue calls in Greene County.
Up to 3 inches of rain fell in a 60- to 90-minute span in sections of Greeneville and Tusculum, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
An inbound section of Snapps Ferry Road resembled a small river until water receded after heavy rain flooded the road out in the area of the 1600 block past Village Drive. Culverts overflowed and water streamed across the outbound side of Snapps Ferry Road.
Greeneville firefighters and police responded to a water rescue call at 1:37 p.m. Monday at 1620 Snapps Ferry Road. Occupants of a car in water were unable to get out on their own and requested help from first responders.
The car occupants were safely escorted to dry ground. Water covering Snapps Ferry Road gradually receded, leaving tree limbs and other debris in the road.
Greene County 911 received a call about 2:35 p.m. from the 100 block of Oliphant Drive about “two people in (a) house unable to get out of the driveway,” a notification said.
Members of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad picked up the two women in the house near Holley Creek.
“Most of the flooding was along Holley Creek and Frank Creek,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
Elsewhere in the county, driveways were washed away and flash flooding was reported.
Sipe said a driveway was washed away on Mt. Carmel Road.
North Rufe Taylor Road and South Rufe Taylor Road both flooded in bridge areas near Frank Creek, Sipe said.
Much of the water had receded by mid-afternoon, with more rain on the way later Monday afternoon.
Greene County was placed under “a slight risk” Monday of excessive rainfall and a marginal risk of severe weather, according to the NWS.
Rainy weather will likely continue through the week.
“This week and more than likely, into the weekend, it looks stormy with moderate to heavy rain at times. There is a lot of activity going on in our community this week, to include the Greene County Fair,” Sipe said Monday morning.
The Greene County Fair begins Monday and continues through Saturday.
“A moist and unstable air mass is still expected to persist Monday through Friday, and possibly into the weekend. This will result in various periods of showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday and continuing throughout the week. Flash flooding will be the main concern with this activity, along with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts with any stronger storms as well,” according to a statement from the NWS Morristown office.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, then showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. A high temperature near 86 degrees is forecast. The chance of precipitation is 80%.