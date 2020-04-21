Impacts from two years of flooding are reflected in the Greene County Highway Department’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
While the department’s budget does not include a great number of changes over the current fiscal year, it does include increases in supplies, maintenance and equipment.
The Highway Department’s budget was reviewed and received approval from the Greene County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee on Thursday. The committee is in the process of reviewing departmental and other agencies’ projected budges as part of the process of developing an overall 2020-21 fiscal year budget for the county.
Among the requested increases for the Highway Department are $25,000 more for maintenance and vehicle repair, an additional $10,000 in tires and and an added $20,000 in garage supplies, machinery parts and equipment.
Greene County Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell told the committee that historic flooding in 2019 and the heavy rains and flooding earlier this year have resulted in a great deal more wear and tear on vehicles and equipment as crews have had to work long hours for many weeks to clear debris and repair roads.
The department is also increasing its projected spending for road signs by $10,000. Swatsell said this will provide more mobile signs in flooding situations.
“Our goal is to implement a rapid deployment of signs when flooding occurs,” he said. “Flooding is happening more often, and it is in not just one area but in all areas of the county.”
More of the signs are needed to have an adequate supply, and the department also has to replace some signs each time flooding occurs because some are stolen and others are found vandalized or have been thrown into a nearby creek or other body of water, he said.
The mobile signs and barricades are also more effective in keeping motorists from driving through standing water or on damaged driveways, Swatsell said.
There are places that typically flood following heavy rains where permanent signs have been installed to warn of high water. However, he said, many motorists do not appear to pay attention to those signs and drive into standing water.
The proposed budget also includes more funding for asphalt plant operations for needed repairs due to use. Swatsell said the asphalt plant has been a benefit for the department because it can quickly provide paving material and in specific amounts needed to make emergency repairs following flooding.