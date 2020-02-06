More than 100 roads throughout the Greene County were flooded or partially flooded, highway officials said, as a slow-moving storm dumped up to 5 inches of rain across the region throughout Wednesday and Thursday. The conditions have forced first responders to perform multiple water rescues and led to the closure of local schools.
A flood warning remains in effect through 12:30 p.m. Friday in Greene County, according to the National Weather Service.
Greene County Schools are closed again Friday due to flooding and some impassable roads, Superintendent David McClain said Thursday afternoon. Greeneville City Schools closed on Friday due to weather conditions. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is also closed.
Authorities remind drivers not to cross water in roadways. The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, sheriff's deputies and other first responders assisted with at least nine rescues of people in vehicles in high water on Thursday and early Friday, including on Roaring Fork Road, Pottertown Road, Old Baileyton Road and Flatwoods Road. No injuries were reported.
Sheriff Wesley Holt issued the following statement Thursday on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page: "We are experiencing heavy flooding all over Greene County. Please turn around, don’t drown. We are working several incidents where people have driven into flooded roads and now are having to be rescued. This is taxing our first responders. Please, if you don't have to be out, stay home until the water goes down.”
With dropping temperatures and windy conditions forecast Friday, water rescues take on a different dimension.
"The water is going to be very cold. That's going to make rescue efforts more difficult," said Heather Sipe, interim director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
"Do not cross flooded roadways. The best thing for people to do is turn around. We can't stress it enough how dangerous it is," Sipe said.
LIST OF FLOODED ROADS
Flooding late Thursday afternoon was widespread on roads throughout Greene County. Water may have receded on some of the roads by Friday morning. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management issued the following list of flooded or partially flooded roads:
- South Rufe Taylor Road at Crestview Drive
- Roaring Fork Road
- Baileyton Road
- Concord Road
- Culbertson Road
- Midway Road near West Greene
- McDonald Road
- Raders Sidetrack Road
- Parman Road
- George Malone Road
- Robert Harmon Road
- Holley Creek Road
- Shiloh Road
- Old Baileyton Road
- Spears Dykes Road
- John Graham Road
- Oasis Road
- Gap Creek Road
- Mohawk Ridge Road
- Weems Chapel Road
- Blue Springs Parkway at Rocky Point
- West Pines Road at Kingsport Highway
- 7000-8000 blocks of Horton Highway
- 600 block of Marvin Road
- Susong Road
- Gosnell Road
- Sipes Road
- 1300 John Graham Road
- Pottertown Road
- Grassy Creek Road
- Carpenter's Chapel between Welcome Grove and Hogan Lane
- Elmer Hayes Road between Welcome Grove and Verl Weems Road
- Sterling Drive between Weems Chapel and Carpenters Chapel
Other roads where flooding was reported Thursday include Middle Creek Road, Frank Roberts Road, Bill Jones Road, McCoy Road, Old Baileyton Road, Bridge Burners Boulevard, Kenneytown Road, Ottway Road and Charlie Doty Road, “all covered in multiple places,” reports said.
Officials continue to urge caution on all roadways.
Poplar Springs Road between Hawk Holler and Hill Cut Road is closed due to a washed-out culvert.
RIVER A POTENTIAL CONCERN
The Nolichucky River crested Thursday night in Embreeville in Washington County. Sipe said the river level at Embreeville is now well below flood stage.
The river was projected to crest at 11 feet, one foot above “action stage,” which means “we need to start making preparations about any (possible) flooding,” Sipe said.
The actual crest level was 9.4 feet at Embreeville, according to the National Weather Service. The river level at Embreeville had dropped to 7 feet at 6:15 a.m., according to the Weather Service.
The river at the Nolichucky Dam on Asheville Highway rose 8.46 feet from Wednesday through Friday morning, Sipe said.
"It's rolling. While we're not going to reach action stage, it will be high, but we will stay have to on alert," she said.
County department heads will meet Friday morning to discuss any necessary preparations and assess flooding effects.
Floodwaters covered roads Thursday not affected in widespread flooding during two rainfall events in February 2019, primarily in the western and northern sections of Greene County.
“It’s more widespread,” Rector said. “Last time, it was more or less in two areas. This time, it’s all over the county.”
People “should only travel if they have to travel and if there’s standing water, don’t go through it,” he said.
Rector said the highway department ran out of “high water” signs for placement on flooded roads and more were being made Thursday night, an indication of the scope of the flooding from the recent rainfall.
At least four domestic animal rescues were carried out Thursday by county Animal Control, Sipe said. The Emergency Management Agency also received calls about livestock. The UT Greene County Extension office assisted with livestock questions, Sipe said.
Four to 5 inches of rainfall fell Thursday in Greene County, according to the National Weather Service.
"Some people in Greene County may have gotten a little under 4 inches, but most areas averaged between 4 and 5 inches," said Meteorologist Sam Roberts with the Morristown National Weather Service Office. "A little north of you in the Tri-Cities, their rainfall averaged around 3 inches."
For the remainder of Friday, Greene County will have snow flurries occurring on and off during the day with no significant accumulation as temperatures will rise above freezing into the mid- and upper-30s, Roberts said.
In the higher elevations of Greene County, snowfall overnight measured about an inch with 1 to 3 inches expected before the precipitation ends, he said.
A high wind advisory is in effect for Greene County, which may cause more challenges, Roberts said.
"With the ground so saturated, the strong wind gusts may bring down trees," he said.
Rector said the highway department must wait until floodwater recedes to see how much damage has been done to county roadways.