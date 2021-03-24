The sale of Bachman-Bernard Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac dealership to LMP Automotive Holdings, first announced in September, has been finalized, the Plantation, Florida-based company announced Wednesday.
Richard Aldahan, chief operating officer at LMP, confirmed that the sale officially closed on Tuesday.
An Aug. 28 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the purchase price at $7.9 million, with the cost of the dealership's automotive and parts inventories to be determined. Aldahan referred The Sun to SEC filings for the final price, but those filings had not been made available Wednesday afternoon.
Aldahan said the name of the dealership will stay the same and there will be no changes to the staff.
"We believe the Bachman-Bernard name has been a staple, and they've been wonderful partners and dealers. We want to keep that legacy going," Aldahan commented Wednesday morning.
He said LMP's subscription-based model will be implemented at the dealership over the coming months.
LMP, which began trading publicly in December 2019, sells cars at its dealerships, but also offers a subscription-based model as an alternative to buying or leasing a vehicle. Available on pre-owned vehicles, this model is meant to offer flexibility, according to the company.
Subscribers can pay on a monthly, weekly or to-own basis and have the option to upgrade for a different vehicle or downgrade to lower their payment, the company says on its website, www.lmpmotors.com.
The Bachman-Bernard agreement reached last year coincided with LMP Automotive Holdings announcing it had reached agreements to acquire nine dealerships across the southeast region. Company officials said at the time they planned more expansion in 2021.