Kimberlee Maree Petersen, 34, of Lakeland, Florida, was charged about 4 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law after a crash on North Main Street at West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Police responded to the crash and spoke with Petersen, who was driving a car that struck the side of a sport utility vehicle, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
The other driver found Petersen “slumped over in the front seat with an open pill bottle in her hand,” the report said. Police found her “conscious and alert.”
Petersen “was swaying, unsteady on her feet, and had a hard time following instructions,” the report said. She showed “multiple indicators of impairment” during field sobriety tests.
Petersen was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greenville Community Hospital East at her request, but refused treatment. A search of her car turned up two oxycodone pills on the driver’s seat and other bottles of prescription medication in her name.
Petersen allegedly refused to provide blood or breath samples. She was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for failure to exercise due care.
Petersen was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.